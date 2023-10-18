 Skip to content

Railway Fugitive Playtest update for 18 October 2023

Game content update on October 18, 2023

  1. Let the grass and flowers grow a little taller
  2. Replaced the appearance of a Boss
  3. When having 6 shadows, the position of the shadows is changed

