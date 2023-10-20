Notice of ver1.1.0 update

We are pleased to inform you of the update
We would like to inform you about the contents of the update.
New tourists have appeared in the undersea city where Hele lives!
Parameters of buildings have been adjusted.
-
Balance adjustment of building cost and supply of Mira's Flowers.
-
Balance adjustment of exchange costs at exchange offices for each resource will be implemented.
Replacement of some buttons and modal SEs
Replacement of certain character tips
- Correction of dot illustrations of some main characters
Update of staff rolls
-
Credits will be added for collaboration measures.
-
Credits will be added for all supporters who have been asked to support the game since its release date (October 6).
Bug Fixes
The following known bugs will be fixed or suppressed
-
When pressing the move command at the maximum wave of search, the air consumption return text is displayed, but the search is successful.
-
Freezing of torpedo firing under certain circumstances has been fixed.
-
Suppression of the problem that all achievements are not canceled when the last achievement of 150 years is completed.
(Tip: In the unlikely event that all achievements are not removed, they can still be removed by restarting the game (this has been the case prior to this fix).
-
Double-clicking in the building menu leaves a preview of the building.
-
Corrected an error in the speaker of a line in some EPs.
Changed files in this update