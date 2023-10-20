Notice of ver1.1.0 update

Share · View all patches · Build 12472695 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 06:09:22 UTC by Wendy

We would like to inform you about the contents of the update.

New tourists have appeared in the undersea city where Hele lives!

Parameters of buildings have been adjusted.

Balance adjustment of building cost and supply of Mira's Flowers.

Balance adjustment of exchange costs at exchange offices for each resource will be implemented.

Replacement of some buttons and modal SEs

Replacement of certain character tips

Correction of dot illustrations of some main characters

Update of staff rolls

Credits will be added for collaboration measures.

Credits will be added for all supporters who have been asked to support the game since its release date (October 6).

Bug Fixes

The following known bugs will be fixed or suppressed