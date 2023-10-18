This small patch fixes a performance issue reported by a few players.
Thanks for reporting!
nkm
Hypertrain update for 18 October 2023
Patch v1.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
This small patch fixes a performance issue reported by a few players.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Hypertrain Content Depot 833031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update