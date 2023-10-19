Early Access Patch Note 1.0.9

Hello, Frontiers🫡

In this 1.0.9 update, we have applied the feedback you provided to improve various game rules and gameplay. Moreover, we plan to release an announcement regarding the transition to DUBIUM's free service, so please stay tuned! If you have other questions or feedback, please leave a comment below or let us know on Discord.

With Love,

Simon

Game Play Rules Adjustment

The gameplay rule that required the remaining frontier to use the remaining escape pod when the traitor escaped before all the energy cubes had been pulled out has been terminated.

The gameplay rule that allowed Frontier to use the escape pod when all the energy cubes had been removed has been removed.

Starting Weapon Adjustment

The default starting item, FAS-5, has been replaced with a melee weapon.

AI Bot Matching Making Adjustment

AI Bot play will only be available during the first match of the game

Patch Note Log

Lobby Chat System Adjustment

The separate chat channels based on countries have been merged.

Removed the Dare Drop feature Enhance the sounds of footsteps Keywords have been simplified. The inventory key binding setting has been adjusted to the "Tab" button. The proximity chat system radius has been adjusted to 20 meters. Improved the usability of the ping system.

A prompt guide appears when interactable objects, such as items and minigames.

Among the Global/Proximity Ping systems, the Global Ping is set as default.

Proximity Ping cooldown has been reduced by 10 seconds.