- Fixed custom mode autobomb settings using arcade settings.
- Adjust item speed.
- Added effects when the Player's bullets hit a wall.
- Eliminate the sound when the stick is moved on the title screen.
- Fixed a problem where small explosions sometimes overlap and make loud noise, such as when a boss is destroyed.
Raioh update for 18 October 2023
Ver.1.03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2554951
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update