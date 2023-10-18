 Skip to content

Raioh update for 18 October 2023

Ver.1.03

Ver.1.03

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed custom mode autobomb settings using arcade settings.
  • Adjust item speed.
  • Added effects when the Player's bullets hit a wall.
  • Eliminate the sound when the stick is moved on the title screen.
  • Fixed a problem where small explosions sometimes overlap and make loud noise, such as when a boss is destroyed.

