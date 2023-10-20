PC
Added version warning panel
Added information about current version
Machines Mendeleiev : machine failures are not random anymore
Machines Wires : fixed a bug that wrongly triggered success on the riddle
Kitchen Nonograms : changed the riddle's setup so that it cannot be bruteforced
Kitchen Recipes : in Chinese version, changed the riddle so that it does not involve French words
Desk : lower music when focusing the radio
How 2 Escape - Patchnote 1.2.0
