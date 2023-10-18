UPDATE 2.4

Level Pack 1

-3 new levels in bonus level select (Nakke's Retreat, Night Drive, Hangout)

-3 new Halloween themed cosmetics (Jack-o, Raven Wings, Scythe)

-Each level contains new hidden tokens

-Each level has a loot race after collecting all the cheese and finding the key

New hidden tokens

-10 hidden mini donut tokens in main levels

-10 hidden chocolate chip cookie tokens in main levels (unlocks a new knife)

-These tokens do not count towards game completion percentage, but collecting them has rewards

Other changes & fixes

-Further improved detection for sharp points to land on (if no point found in the input direction, then scan for more points directly below)

-Fixed some cosmetics unlocking without the unlock condition being met (e.g. Jetpack and Swimring)

-Fixed an issue where some collectibles wouldn't register on Steam if playing offline

-Fixed an issue where Mousey's rotation wouldn't reset when entering the wardrobe

-Fixed Mousey sometimes getting stuck at a squashed state when entering a cutscene

-Added a point light to the level completion screen

-Added a dust effect to level entrance vents when the lid closes

-Playroom train can now be stood on (might be buggy or jittery on some PCs)

-Minor lighting changes

-Adjusted the camera positions in wardrobe

-Swapping items in the wardrobe now plays the effects associated with the selected gear

-Spintop enemy is now defeatable when using a pepper

Enjoy!