UPDATE 2.4
Level Pack 1
-3 new levels in bonus level select (Nakke's Retreat, Night Drive, Hangout)
-3 new Halloween themed cosmetics (Jack-o, Raven Wings, Scythe)
-Each level contains new hidden tokens
-Each level has a loot race after collecting all the cheese and finding the key
New hidden tokens
-10 hidden mini donut tokens in main levels
-10 hidden chocolate chip cookie tokens in main levels (unlocks a new knife)
-These tokens do not count towards game completion percentage, but collecting them has rewards
Other changes & fixes
-Further improved detection for sharp points to land on (if no point found in the input direction, then scan for more points directly below)
-Fixed some cosmetics unlocking without the unlock condition being met (e.g. Jetpack and Swimring)
-Fixed an issue where some collectibles wouldn't register on Steam if playing offline
-Fixed an issue where Mousey's rotation wouldn't reset when entering the wardrobe
-Fixed Mousey sometimes getting stuck at a squashed state when entering a cutscene
-Added a point light to the level completion screen
-Added a dust effect to level entrance vents when the lid closes
-Playroom train can now be stood on (might be buggy or jittery on some PCs)
-Minor lighting changes
-Adjusted the camera positions in wardrobe
-Swapping items in the wardrobe now plays the effects associated with the selected gear
-Spintop enemy is now defeatable when using a pepper
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update