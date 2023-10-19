Patch Notes 1.0.129

Share · View all patches · Build 12472383 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Attention Runners,

Maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:

New Items Available for Purchase in the Store:



New Legendary Guntech Weapon: The Bouncer has joined the temporary Automat boost pool. The Bouncer fires plasma bullets that split upon impact with Nanos and eventually home in again on their original target, possibly dealing fire affliction damage.

New Bundle “Automat-Mania Bundle”: Includes 60 Automat Coins. This bundle is available for purchase from now until November 2, 2023.

New Bundle “Lock and Load Bundle”: Includes 10 Automat Coins, 1 Nerva Enhancer (7 Days), and 1 Power Multiplier (7 Days). This bundle is available for purchase until the end of the current season.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that occured when Vicious Cycle was used to attack pumpkin head Nanos, resulting in bullets failing to penetrate and instead hovering on the Nano.

Optimizations:

New players are no longer required to complete the third Dead Sector before taking part in in-game events.

Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.

The SYNCED team

