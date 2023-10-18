Battle pass vehicles: HMS Gay Archer

The British Gay Archer torpedo boat will appear in the game as one of the top prizes in the new season of the War Thunder Battle Pass, named “Tropical Storm”!

HMS Gay Archer: A Premium Torpedo Boat for Britain at Rank III!

Features:

40mm Bofors Autocannon.

High Speed.

Torpedo equipped!

Meet HMS Gay Archer!

The Gay Archer premium torpedo boat will be one of the vehicle prizes in the new season of the upcoming War Thunder Battle Pass “Tropical Storm”! This boat features good combat qualities and, like all premium vehicles, speeds up the research of the British coastal fleet and receives an increased reward in Silver Lions! Let’s dive into the details!

> Interesting: Typically in the naming convention of smaller British vessels (e.g. Dark and Brave), this particular class is prefixed as Gay. In addition to this, fighting specialties and roles are also included in the name prefix. For example, other boats in the series include HMS Gay Bombardier, HMS Gay Bruiser, HMS Gay Charger and a few others.





The Gay Archer is an excellent representative of War Thunder’s smaller coastal fleet. Three gasoline engines quickly accelerate the boat to 40 knots (about 74 km/h). In the bow station, this boat carries a 40mm Bofors assault gun, which can be equipped with clips of high-explosive fragmentation and armor-piercing shells. Closer to the stern there is another machine gun, a 20mm Oerlikon which is a classic of the mid 20th century, and in addition to this, this boat can also be equipped with a pair of torpedoes.

> Did you know? Gay-class patrol boats were the last petrol-powered gunboats in the British Navy.





Playing the Gay Archer is fun and easy! In smaller battles, it is one of the breakout boats thanks to its 40mm cannon on the bow. In larger battles with Destroyers, it is an excellent choice for capturing points among rocks and islands due to its high speed and capability to deploy a smoke screen.

> In your matches: Pro-tips when using the Gay Archer from Keith (Scarper) WT CM: “For this boat and others like it, grab the capture point quickly in smaller battles and use its speed and hard hitting gun in this case, to nip in and recapture any lost cap areas — remember your smoke! Don’t engage larger targets at range, instead, use the speed of the boat to get in behind larger targets, especially moored ones and drop a couple of torpedoes into its rear. If you're seen, steer erratically to confound the enemy and engage the weapons trying to focus on you and get below the elevation of the enemies' bigger guns. Spotting is your friend as some of your team will see the target and the position you are in and help out.”

The HMS Gay Archer will soon come to the game as part of the new Battle Pass “Tropical Storm”, starting in War Thunder on October 25th. We'll talk about the other prizes and full list of conditions soon, so keep an eye out for that. Until then, enjoy your matches and see you soon!