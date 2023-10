Dear ballers, please download the latest patch(ver. 1.1.104.1) to fix following issue:

-Fixed a game crash issue when using the ceremony.

To avoid any unexpected issues, please always download the most recent patch.

For Xbox users: The patch is expected to be available soon, and we will notify you as soon as it is ready. Please note that you won't be able to access the game before the patch is available.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Thank you