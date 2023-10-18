New Track "Farm Season" with Release 1.1.0

What has changed?

With Version 1.1.0 I added a new track "Farm Season". Are you ready to race through a farming countryside?





You can customize your vehicle with some new accessories and tuning parts:

Also, improvements and Bug Fixes are included. See the list below for more details.

Improvements

New Track: Farm Season

UI: Randomize character in Garage: Keyboard and game pad shortcut

UI: Reworked question dialog on First Start: "Want to play the Tutorial?"

New Feature: Players Fame is now visible in room and vehicle selection dialog (so you know, with whom you will drive)

New Feature: New accessories and tuning parts for the vehicles

Improvement: Adjusted the max speed of the truck vehicle group

Improvement: Changed the vehicle handling on dirt (user reported)

Improvement: Improved jumping on ramps and the slowdown in the air (it was too much)

Improvement: Better color output with HDR monitors

Various minor track improvements

Various minor vehicle improvements

Bug Fixes

Sparks between two vehicles are rotated wrongly

Various minor Fixes

What is Next?

The next release, will bring some improvements to the gameplay and bug fixes.

And I will try out a new vehicle group with just motorcycles. Let's see if it will be fun and if it will make it into the game 🙂