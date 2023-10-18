 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Smells Like Burnt Rubber update for 18 October 2023

New Track "Farm Season" with Release 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12472235 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What has changed?

With Version 1.1.0 I added a new track "Farm Season". Are you ready to race through a farming countryside?


You can customize your vehicle with some new accessories and tuning parts:

Also, improvements and Bug Fixes are included. See the list below for more details.

Improvements

  • New Track: Farm Season
  • UI: Randomize character in Garage: Keyboard and game pad shortcut
  • UI: Reworked question dialog on First Start: "Want to play the Tutorial?"
  • New Feature: Players Fame is now visible in room and vehicle selection dialog (so you know, with whom you will drive)
  • New Feature: New accessories and tuning parts for the vehicles
  • Improvement: Adjusted the max speed of the truck vehicle group
  • Improvement: Changed the vehicle handling on dirt (user reported)
  • Improvement: Improved jumping on ramps and the slowdown in the air (it was too much)
  • Improvement: Better color output with HDR monitors
  • Various minor track improvements
  • Various minor vehicle improvements

Bug Fixes

  • Sparks between two vehicles are rotated wrongly
  • Various minor Fixes

What is Next?

The next release, will bring some improvements to the gameplay and bug fixes.
And I will try out a new vehicle group with just motorcycles. Let's see if it will be fun and if it will make it into the game 🙂

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2194841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2194842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2194843
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link