New Track "Farm Season" with Release 1.1.0

What has changed?
With Version 1.1.0 I added a new track "Farm Season". Are you ready to race through a farming countryside?
You can customize your vehicle with some new accessories and tuning parts:
Also, improvements and Bug Fixes are included. See the list below for more details.
Improvements
- New Track: Farm Season
- UI: Randomize character in Garage: Keyboard and game pad shortcut
- UI: Reworked question dialog on First Start: "Want to play the Tutorial?"
- New Feature: Players Fame is now visible in room and vehicle selection dialog (so you know, with whom you will drive)
- New Feature: New accessories and tuning parts for the vehicles
- Improvement: Adjusted the max speed of the truck vehicle group
- Improvement: Changed the vehicle handling on dirt (user reported)
- Improvement: Improved jumping on ramps and the slowdown in the air (it was too much)
- Improvement: Better color output with HDR monitors
- Various minor track improvements
- Various minor vehicle improvements
Bug Fixes
- Sparks between two vehicles are rotated wrongly
- Various minor Fixes
What is Next?
The next release, will bring some improvements to the gameplay and bug fixes.
And I will try out a new vehicle group with just motorcycles. Let's see if it will be fun and if it will make it into the game 🙂
Changed files in this update