Zero Caliber - FREE Zombies DLC is LIVE!

🧟‍♂️ Who Let the Zombies Out?! 🧟‍♂️

Hey everyone,

Zero Caliber's FREE Zombies DLC is LIVE, adding an extra 1.5-2h worth of content to the base game! You can launch the zombie missions the same way you'd launch regular campaign missions - look for the 'Dark Ops - Zombies' maps! Before going into details, here's everything we packed into this update:

🗺️ Three Brand New Maps

🔫 Limited Ammo

🎰 Randomized Weapons

🤝 Solo & 2-player Co-op Zombie Mode (crossplay included)

🧟 2 regular and 3 special zombie types

🐰 Easter Egg galore

NEW MAPS

You can fight zombies on 3 brand new maps: HQ, Oilrig and Ship. We don't know much about the origins of the zombie outbreak, they just appeared, and are storming the OSA's HQ in great numbers. You'll have to fight them off wave after wave while carrying out small tasks, with one main goal: ESCAPE.

LIMITED AMMO

Opposed to the base game where ammo is unlimited, the new zombie game mode is different. You'll start with one single pistol and 1 mag. Worry not, there are strategically placed ammo boxes all around each map. Simply grab it and place it into your ammo holster. (You can keep count of your ammo on your wrist watch.) If that's not enough, slayed zombies have a chance to drop ammo. If even that's not enough.. well, it's MELEE time! Oh, we've also added two new melee weapons. 😎

RANDOMIZED WEAPONS

Between each zombie wave, additional, but randomized weapons will appear at designated weapon racks. It's up to you if you take them, or stay with a previously obtained gun.

SOLO & 2-PLAYER CO-OP

It can get lonely in the dark.. but don't worry, you can wreak havoc on zombies with your best pal, S.O. or anyone you find online!

SPECIAL ZOMBIE TYPES

Fighting the same enemies can get boring.. so we made sure you'll encounter enough zombie variety to keep you busy. Look out for the big ones! 👀

EASTER EGGS

We've hidden quite a few surprises for those with a sharp eye - we can't tell you what they all mean just yet, so stay tuned for a HUGE announcement coming real soon!

We'd love to hear your feedback and stories, especially about the new game mode and the limited ammo feature!

Join our Discord server (https://discord.gg/xrealgames) to share your first impressions and suggestions, find Co-op, PvP or Zombie buddies, modding guides or to just hang out

Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/XREALGames) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/XREALGamesVR) to catch future update news and server related info

If you encounter any technical issues, please send us an email to support@xrealgames.com

Thank you all for playing our game, see you on the battlefield! 🫡

-Dan & the whole XREAL Games Team