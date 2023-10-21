 Skip to content

SMYS : Show Me Your Stairs update for 21 October 2023

Yums Book - Major Update

Yums Book

Coming along the addition of 26 new yumyums, you can now track every single one you have eaten.

Each yumyum has its own unique characteristics, taste and origin, all of which can be consulted at all times in the yums book.

Achievements

The addition of a collection system such as the yums book is the perfect time to add achievements support to the game, there are 52 of them to obtain right now and I'm planning to add more in the future with the upcoming updates.

All of them currently have the same icon, unique icons for each achievement are in the work.

Steam Cloud

It was supposed to be part of this update but actually went live earlier this month, the game now supports Steam Cloud for saving all your game data so you can keep your progress across all your devices.

Feedback and Bug Report

To encourage players to send more feedback and share about the issues they encounter, the bug report button has been moved back to the main menu. A new feedback button has been also added to separate issues and general feedback/suggestions.

Sidenote

I am publishing a progress roadmap every sunday on Twitter and Mastodon on which you can see how far each upcoming update is from making it into the game, feel free to follow me there to stay updated about your most anticipated updates.

Twitter - Mastodon

**

Changelog

**

Features

  • Yums book
  • Achievements
  • Steam Cloud
  • 26 new yumyums

Improvements

  • New anti-aliasing solution
  • Screenshake added for meteors impact
  • Feedback and bug report buttons in the main menu

Fixes

  • Fixed items being deformed when spawning from geysers in the trampoline picking phase

