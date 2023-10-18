 Skip to content

Shatterline update for 18 October 2023

Patch 79.3

Patch 79.3 · Build 12471963

  • The "Busy as a Beaver" task became easier. Instead of finding nine beavers in one PvE episode, you now need to find nine in total, however many missions it may take.
  • A fix for several issues in Expedition’s Chaser Hunt dungeon where a Chaser failed to spawn after the second bait had been set, where a Chaser could fail to get into the first trap, and where too many Chasers spawned during the “Capture a Chaser” objective.
  • A potential fix for the bug in the same Chaser Hunt dungeon where the final boss could fail to get into the state when it was vulnerable.

