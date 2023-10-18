- The "Busy as a Beaver" task became easier. Instead of finding nine beavers in one PvE episode, you now need to find nine in total, however many missions it may take.
- A fix for several issues in Expedition’s Chaser Hunt dungeon where a Chaser failed to spawn after the second bait had been set, where a Chaser could fail to get into the first trap, and where too many Chasers spawned during the “Capture a Chaser” objective.
- A potential fix for the bug in the same Chaser Hunt dungeon where the final boss could fail to get into the state when it was vulnerable.
Shatterline update for 18 October 2023
Patch 79.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
