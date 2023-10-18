Update 10.0.5

- The ability to turn on the diagnostic window using the Alt + 1 keyboard shortcut has been restored
- Added the ability to disable static HUD in video options
- Added the ability to extend the game day to 75 minutes
- Fixed a bug with the bed in the player's house on levels 3 and 4, which meant that you could always go to sleep
- Killing an enemy adds xp
- Fixed an issue with NPCs getting stuck at the outpost when purchasing an upgrade
- Fixed a bug with throwing a grenade vertically upwards
- Improved navigation for AI at the sawmill
- Fixed an issue with a blocked visitor who entered the inspection zone too early
- Fixed interactivity with Vlad's front door
- Using a grenade in the Follow Gavrilov mission now results in a loss
