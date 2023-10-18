 Skip to content

Contraband Police update for 18 October 2023

Update 10.0.5

Build 12471891 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The ability to turn on the diagnostic window using the Alt + 1 keyboard shortcut has been restored
  • Added the ability to disable static HUD in video options
  • Added the ability to extend the game day to 75 minutes
  • Fixed a bug with the bed in the player's house on levels 3 and 4, which meant that you could always go to sleep
  • Killing an enemy adds xp
  • Fixed an issue with NPCs getting stuck at the outpost when purchasing an upgrade
  • Fixed a bug with throwing a grenade vertically upwards
  • Improved navigation for AI at the sawmill
  • Fixed an issue with a blocked visitor who entered the inspection zone too early
  • Fixed interactivity with Vlad's front door
  • Using a grenade in the Follow Gavrilov mission now results in a loss

