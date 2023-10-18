Halloween Fan Art Contest

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Spooky greetings to everyone!

By a crazy coincidence it’s just about midnight and me and the awesome moderator team have a very seasonal art contest to announce! By ANOTHER crazy coincidence I’ve gotten my hands on a couple of prizes for the three winners including keys from some awesome games from our publishers (Valheim, Deep Rock Galactic, Satisfactory, etc.) and some sweet sweet SoC merch!

So what do we have in mind? Well, our thought is a Halloween or “spooky” themed art contest. We have also spooked together some rules:

Visual or physical Halloween themed art only. All art styles welcome.

The art must contain at least one reference to SoC (e.g. Wielder, spell, symbol, and so on).

You and/or LavaPotion must be the copyright holder of the art. Ai art is not allowed.

Three submissions per user only. Content must be PG 13.

Latest submission can be done at midnight October 31st (CET)

How can I submit my fan art? You can submit your art by either:

Uploading it on our Discord in the #fan-art channel and mentioning #SoCHalloween

Sharing it on X (formerly Twitter) using the #SoCHalloween

Sharing it on the SoC Subreddit using the #SoCHalloween

We will have three winners and the judge, jury and whatever friendly version of executioner we have will be me and some of the other Lavapotion devs.

The winners will be announced on the 1st of November!

Good luck and let us know if you have any follow up questions!

/Anders and the Moderators