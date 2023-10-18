Patch 1.4.3 - Halloween 2023!

Happy Halloween! Celebrate the spooky festivities with four new Hunter items, a limited-time player icon, performance optimisations, and a Halloween GIF Contest! 👻

Luaq O'Lanterns!

Struggling to find a suitable Halloween costume for the Hunter this month? Look no further!

🎃 Luaq O'Lantern's Head

🐰 Luaq O'Lantern's Ears

🎃 Luaq O'Lavender's Face

🐰 Luaq O'Lavender's Ears

Collect these four very rare Hunter items through Halloween crafting (explained below)!

How do I obtain Halloween items?

Opening Witch It during the Halloween 2023 event will grant you 40 "Gloomkins"!

A Gloomkin contains a random Halloween item (including Halloween items from previous years), which can only be opened by combining them with "Haunted Candy". 🍬

To earn Haunted Candies, fill up the Item Cauldron with 250 experience points. You can see the item cauldron fill up at the end of the round, on the level up screen.

Haunted Candy has a 60% chance of being earned on any Official server once the item cauldron is filled, but must be earned on specific Halloween maps: Sleeping Rose Cemetery, Cursed Ruins, Grunewald Library or Grave Gulch. If you're lucky enough to earn one, head back to the main menu and press 'Halloween Event' to combine it with a Gloomkin!

Every Halloween 2023 item earned through Gloomkins are tradable and craftable even after the event is over. If you use up all your Gloomkins, you can craft more by combining 5 Haunted Candy together! 🍭

Note: Haunted Candy can only be obtained in Official servers.

You can also receive the new items through:

Random drops from filling up the item cauldron at the end of a round.

Trading with other players (we recommend using our Discord server to find traders).

Halloween 2023 Player Icon!

Loving the Luaq O'Lanterns as much as we do? Pair up a matching limited-time icon! 🕯️

Play at least one round of Witch It in an Official server during the Halloween 2023 event to earn the icon, but be quick - after the event ends, it will no longer be obtainable!

Addressing Performance!

We're aware of the performance decrease following the transfer of Witch It to Unreal Engine 5, and are making progress towards optimising. In our previous hotfix, we introduced a new "Reflections" slider in video settings, which can be lowered to improve performance. We've also resolved the problem where frame rate would decrease over the course of a match, as well as some glitches that were affecting players on lower graphics settings.

If you are reading this and have experienced frame rate problems previously, please try Witch It again following this update and let us know if you've noticed any improvement in your performance! 🖥️

GIF Contest Reminder!

There's still over a week left until our 9th GIF contest ends: "Fright Night"! 🕷️

If you're interested in winning one of three exclusive GIF Masters Hats, check out the contest details here!

Entries close on Friday, 27th October 2023 at 11pm (UTC)!

Patch Notes

Added: Halloween 2023 Player Icon

Added: 4 new Halloween themed skin items

✓ Fixed: Possessed props sometimes falling automatically

✓ Fixed: Flames on Morgaryll Forest exist in any layout

✓ Fixed: Weathervane is shaking