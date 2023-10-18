 Skip to content

风林火山 Playtest update for 18 October 2023

小型BUG修改

各位明公，我们刚刚对测试版进行了更新。

功能优化和修复
●修复了武将初始位置错误的问题
●修复了190剧本势力初始金钱的问题
●修复了190剧本县城资源显示错误的问题
●修复了190剧本部分武将资料显示错误的问题
●修复了190剧本中在野显示错误的问题
●修复了AI行动会卡住的问题
●修复了编辑界面层次的问题

