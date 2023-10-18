Share · View all patches · Build 12471553 · Last edited 18 October 2023 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v1.0.1.0 Optimization and polishing BETA

We have put a lot of effort into polishing the current gameplay along with major improvements to the stability and performance of the game. We hope you enjoy it!

LATEST CHANGES:

Optimized shader compiling and texture updating times.

Optimized performance at higher game speeds.

Optimized animations using levels of detail.

Improved illumination, terrain and weather visuals.

Improved depth of field effect.

Improved moving animations for humans and animals.

Improved problem reports for every activity.

Improved MOD integration, interface and output log.

Improved sound system support of device changes and recovery after standby.

Increased count limit for many entities in the game.

Added builders work group.

Added the option to share your tribe's progress on www.ancient-cities.com/map.php

LATEST FIXES:

Balanced work priority system.

Balanced production in buildings and farmlands.

Balanced wild resources production.

Balanced population starting numbers and growth.

Balanced migrant groups probabilities and composition.

Balanced the effect of hunger and overwork on unrest.

Balanced domestic animal reproduction and feeding.

Balanced queue distribution in storages based in user priority.

Balanced housing service values.

Fixes and tweaks in raiding and trading missions.

Fixed AI tribes that could not settle in the regional map.

Fixed tool lack report remaining when deleting tasks.

Fixed game freeze when some fences completely block pass.

Fixed ambient lights and light effects on water.

Fixed female deer horns when dead.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Previous savegames become obsolete due to big changes in the core game.

Translation for some of the changes is still to be done in some languages.

PLEASE ENSURE YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS ARE UP TO DATE.

Please send us a report if the game crashes and post report number in the forums.

Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.

Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

We are working on new content updates not yet disclosed.

We will continue improving the base game as a platform for future expansions.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT OF THE GAME?