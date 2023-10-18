 Skip to content

À Travers Le Temps update for 18 October 2023

Patch 3.0.1

Patch 3.0.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug with the replay button in infinite mode.
Added some files for future updates.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2284811 Depot 2284811
