Fixed a bug with the replay button in infinite mode.
Added some files for future updates.
À Travers Le Temps update for 18 October 2023
Patch 3.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug with the replay button in infinite mode.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2284811 Depot 2284811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update