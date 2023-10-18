 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 18 October 2023

0.3.30

Share · View all patches · Build 12471429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New vehicle: Char B1bis, with a hull-mounted 76mm gun and fully traversable sub turret.
-Corrected and improved the firing arc of the sub turret for the Cruiser Tank MK1.
-Increased the Damage to 6 for the T-35, Pz.IV D, F1, and Pz.III N.
-Increased player's sub turret aiming speed by 25%.
-Fixed a bug where low-level turrets would appear in the shop.
-Continued to optimize the AI.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2425881 Depot 2425881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link