-New vehicle: Char B1bis, with a hull-mounted 76mm gun and fully traversable sub turret.
-Corrected and improved the firing arc of the sub turret for the Cruiser Tank MK1.
-Increased the Damage to 6 for the T-35, Pz.IV D, F1, and Pz.III N.
-Increased player's sub turret aiming speed by 25%.
-Fixed a bug where low-level turrets would appear in the shop.
-Continued to optimize the AI.
Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 18 October 2023
0.3.30
-New vehicle: Char B1bis, with a hull-mounted 76mm gun and fully traversable sub turret.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update