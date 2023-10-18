-New vehicle: Char B1bis, with a hull-mounted 76mm gun and fully traversable sub turret.

-Corrected and improved the firing arc of the sub turret for the Cruiser Tank MK1.

-Increased the Damage to 6 for the T-35, Pz.IV D, F1, and Pz.III N.

-Increased player's sub turret aiming speed by 25%.

-Fixed a bug where low-level turrets would appear in the shop.

-Continued to optimize the AI.