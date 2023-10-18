Hello everyone,

the story comes to an deserved end with the new update "Tale of the mysterious Drake". Unfortunately, there were repeated delays in development, but now the time has finally come.

four new maps

two new bosses

previous bosses revised and some new movesets added

seven new enemies

Damage from enemies increased

over 20 new items (weapons, armor, misc)

new weapon type (secret)

enemies no longer respawn over time, but Souls-Like by saving at save spots (e.g. campfires)

perfect combo attacks now give a stacking 50% bonus damage

perfect blocks no longer consume stamina (more dynamic in combat)

movement speed reduced

stamina consumption for sprinting and swimming reduced

player health increased

calculations of status values ​​have been revised

jump passages revised

new puzzles and existing ones revised

added indicators for usable objects (not for secret ones!)

preparations for local co-op mode

increased customization options in the character editor

screenshake available and can be deactivated/activated via options

added indicators for already discovered locations on the world map

countless smaller bug fixes

We are currently planning a local co-op mode and have already made some preparations. We will let you know as soon as there is news about further updates. Thank you and have a great time.

Chris