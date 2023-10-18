Hello everyone,
the story comes to an deserved end with the new update "Tale of the mysterious Drake". Unfortunately, there were repeated delays in development, but now the time has finally come.
- four new maps
- two new bosses
- previous bosses revised and some new movesets added
- seven new enemies
- Damage from enemies increased
- over 20 new items (weapons, armor, misc)
- new weapon type (secret)
- enemies no longer respawn over time, but Souls-Like by saving at save spots (e.g. campfires)
- perfect combo attacks now give a stacking 50% bonus damage
- perfect blocks no longer consume stamina (more dynamic in combat)
- movement speed reduced
- stamina consumption for sprinting and swimming reduced
- player health increased
- calculations of status values have been revised
- jump passages revised
- new puzzles and existing ones revised
- added indicators for usable objects (not for secret ones!)
- preparations for local co-op mode
- increased customization options in the character editor
- screenshake available and can be deactivated/activated via options
- added indicators for already discovered locations on the world map
- countless smaller bug fixes
We are currently planning a local co-op mode and have already made some preparations. We will let you know as soon as there is news about further updates. Thank you and have a great time.
Chris
Changed files in this update