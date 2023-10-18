

Hey Survivors!

As you might have imagined, our Halloween 2023 event will be starting soon. We've prepared a lot of small events during this period which include Sales, Double Currency, Double GC, and more!

But first, let's go into the list of changes this patch will bring:

Added and fixed lines on the localizations, some were missing or had a typo

Fixed and adjusted a lot of buildings where overgrown was misplaced or entries too small

Made a change to the shadow settings in Survival. Basically, you are not able to turn it off anymore while playing the Survival game mode

Continued working on the dropped models of gear if you have physics option disabled

Adjusted the AKM, increased spread and recoil

Halloween 2023

Now let's jump into the details of the Halloween event.

The event will start on the 19th of October and will end on the 6th of November, at 12:00 PM CET.

This event includes a new skin set which you can obtain through the map missions or by finding the Halloween secret spots placed everywhere.

Double Currency

19.10.-23.10.2023

All earned currency from the server will be doubled. The subscription multiplicator still works on that event.

Twitch Drops

20.10.-23.10.2023

27.10.-30.10.2023

03.11.-06.11.2023

You will earn Halloween 2023 Skinboxes by watching content creators through our Twitch section.

If you have any problems with getting the claimed boxes, try relinking your Twitch account. You can do that at https://playnewz.com/account

Free Premium Week

24.10.-30.10.2023

If you don't have Premium and always wanted to test it, now is the perfect time! You will have the normal premium subscription for 1 whole week.

Login Reward

31.10.2023

You will receive the Small Backpack Halloween 2023 learned on your account if you log in to the game on Halloween. Keep in mind, we calculate in Middle European Timezone.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/3ef95f01114ffe72ec676c6940e83597b4b8b765.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/b08ad3e67a29219d1c00701e67861bf83f73c339.png)[/url]

Double Reputation

01.11.-06.11.2023

The reputation you earn by killing other players will be doubled. Keep in mind, that boosting others can cause a wipe of your reputation.

Content:

Skinbox

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/773c436a04e82160cb7c3ff641cb4fd62093ef11.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/d217b85c971831700963d164a1661f253a5df544.png)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/480292a2f6fc35ef49c5ec03f532c65c2b9574c1.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/00ff97e1438a1a8ab7eb2fd7f1d825b2231d19f7.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/60da77bd413d25f4f13b4c03b873e8bfbc2557d9.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/9c79d29d6519b3d87fa5605c57d8d3ab1562a948.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/3d47a209629af10ed5efdd76a2d9791f668ab55a.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/e7055c91efd74c909d94b2640363a0d2f5ba35a1.png)[/url]

Items

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/24676da3a03ff44c8cb4e549b784ba53c062dc34.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/041993c79fc3cbe083fea62041b3104a9b35cde5.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/3d26975692c7d1a23332371c0c958375e680eb3f.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/1bbc56a9d33aa772e5d440c463bbdc006f6ee0e3.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/a834bededb91cd197e122211201979dfdf29c91c.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/c5f0c7be677b5a98960f956a07ceaf6750c44cd0.png)[/url]

Character Clothes

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/13b0105a24f0fb2e5ecd52c1a1a22f9dd6805455.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/4c3b98032b414628bae6115aac87a617ccce00d7.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/0ec6e346cf9146440c0b0c9fe8b1343a275cffac.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/fbc5717dc17a8d1ae2ee32f99b42b9c68ae59bc0.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/64f6f62131d27d2d7826390a9b8640a23dc16080.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//4326122/31e3beaa4a1758c704c646e69857e0b97e317150.png)[/url]

We wish everyone happy Halloween and enjoy farming!