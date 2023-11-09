Pick Your Challenge Update is Live!

We’re back, Cosmonauts

While gathering feedback from our community, we found out that you need new challenges and that you like swinging around space stations so much - Following our recent "Comfort Zone" Update aimed at enhancing your gaming experience, we're here with some cosmic news – it's time for the "Pick Your Challenge Update."

Introducing Difficulty Levels and Modifiers

So, what’s new? Now, you have the power to tailor the challenge to your liking with our newly minted difficulty levels:

🌟 Easy: In this setting, the game is exceptionally forgiving, and your adversaries won't drain your energy as swiftly.

🌟 Normal: The current difficulty level you're familiar with.

🌟 Hard: Brace yourself for an intense cosmic ride! In this mode, the slightest misstep could mean instant peril. It's a realm exclusively for the most skilled astronauts among you!

We've also introduced something even more captivating: a total of nine options to fine-tune the game's difficulty, allowing everyone to set their Yupitergrad 2 experience to their liking.

Here are the settings you can now find in the game options menu:

💥 Enemies bullets speed - Adjust the rate of fire for enemy projectiles.

💥 Enemies damage - Customize the lethality of enemy bullets.

💥 Enemies health - Set the health levels for opponents.

💥 Enemies movement speed - Modify the agility and pace of enemy movements.

💥 Enemies shield - Define the resilience of enemy shields.

💥 Enemies shield orb spawn probability - Control the likelihood of shield orbs spawning.

💥 Minigun overheat time - Fine-tune the cooling time for your minigun.

💥 Traps damage - Determine the severity of trap effects.

💥 Closed atmospheric levels - Enhance maneuverability within enclosed atmospheric environments.

Yupitergrad 2 was originally designed with a singular difficulty level in mind, making the task of adapting more difficulty levels, and variables a cosmic puzzle in itself. Nevertheless, we've tuned various gameplay elements to ensure that everyone, from seasoned space acrobats to professional adventurers, can relish the Yupitergrad 2 experience.

🤖Now, after this update, we are excited to see even more people enjoying the exhilaration of swinging around The Lost Station.🤖

Stay with us and wait for more news about what we are preparing in the future. Supporting our games is a key priority for us - and we're already full of ideas about what else we can do.

Have fun, astronauts!

