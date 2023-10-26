V2.0.0 UPDATE! Embrace New Heroes, Master New Weapons!

[New Asura Heroes]



Ourania, the fledgling shamaness swirls and glissades through the battlefield with unfettered carefreeness.

Synthia, the transhuman cutie pie, is skilled in using her hulking arsenal of exoframe to pour bullet rain on enemies with terrifying ease.

[Weapon System Revamp]



Weapon powers: empower normal attacks with various effects.

Level & quality: higher level, higher stats; better quality, more powers.

New builds: items removed, affixes reserved.

[Skill Orbs]

Skill orb system will be embedded into classic/rift modes and available for both Asura and Naga heroes.

Skill orbs might drop upon defeating enemies and bring extra effects to the skills.

*Imba mode will phase out in a future update.

[New Skins]

Anibella - Atomic Girl: saddle up for a rocket ride.



Ruthven - Sinistar Ruthven: daemonic soul bound to sword-brother Ruthven.



Uliana - Captain Bluebeard (Supreme Pass Reward)



[Tweaks]

Added more item slots in the backpack.

Added Re-Seat Button.

Added "Claim All" feature in reward-claiming pages.

Optimized Treasury tabs. Added item filter feature in the "All Items" tab.

Advanced Items & Item Ban Slots unlocking has been changed to "defeating enemies and racking up kills in classic & Imba mode.

Some bounty items have been changed to Advanced Items.

Other UI optimizations.