Sea of Survivors sails into Early Access!

Ahoy Pirates!

Happy to announce Sea of Survivors has entered Early Access! We've been building and playtesting for a long time now, and we're finally ready to open it up to the world.

Early Access introduces:

9 new Islands to find

12 new bounties

A new secret boss

Will your progress from the Demo carry over?

Your progress from the demo will continue over as long as:

You're playing on the same PC you played the demo on, OR

You play on the same PC you played the demo on once, before you start playing on the new PC.

What are we doing next?

We'll be watching the Steam Community Hub and Sea of Survivors Discord closely for any reported issues.

We'll be localizing the game into a few languages.

We'll be enabling all the bounties as steam achievements.

We'll be routinely shipping new content to find on your voyages.

Join the Discord and help shape the future of Sea of Survivors with us!

Smooth Sailing,

Nah Yeah Games.