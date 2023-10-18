Sea of Survivors sails into Early Access!

Ahoy Pirates!
Happy to announce Sea of Survivors has entered Early Access! We've been building and playtesting for a long time now, and we're finally ready to open it up to the world.
Early Access introduces:
- 9 new Islands to find
- 12 new bounties
- A new secret boss
Will your progress from the Demo carry over?
Your progress from the demo will continue over as long as:
- You're playing on the same PC you played the demo on, OR
- You play on the same PC you played the demo on once, before you start playing on the new PC.
What are we doing next?
- We'll be watching the Steam Community Hub and Sea of Survivors Discord closely for any reported issues.
- We'll be localizing the game into a few languages.
- We'll be enabling all the bounties as steam achievements.
- We'll be routinely shipping new content to find on your voyages.
Join the Discord and help shape the future of Sea of Survivors with us!
Smooth Sailing,
Nah Yeah Games.