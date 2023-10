Share · View all patches · Build 12471096 · Last edited 18 October 2023 – 11:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Do you hear this ominous ringing? Come closer..

Starting from October 18th until November 1st, there will be a Halloween event in the game, sometimes a scary pumpkin inside will appear in the game world with a small number of upgrade components, and more!

The game menu smelled of evil fog and the clouds darkened.. a huge pumpkin flies in the sky and eats all the robots (joke)