Build 12471046 · Last edited 18 October 2023 – 11:09:25 UTC by Wendy

It's finally here, after 6 months of development, the Northlands update is released. In introduces

40+ Quests

3 new towns

100s of new Items and Loot

50+ new monsters

5 new bosses

20+ spells and abilities

More crafting, harvesting and of course, fishing!

Masses of secrets and tricks to discover

Hope to see you there!