Patch notes for version 1.0.2

A big thanks to everyone who's reported bugs. I have tested this game a lot but I have no chance compared to the coverage of hundreds of players.
- fixed issue where cloud saves would overwrite local progress repeatedly
- fixed issue with leaderboards and achievements not submitting correctly
- fixed issue with leaderboards not being displayed by steam
- fixed issue with counting of flawless segments
- fixed issue where the flawless indicator would not update correctly
- added an indicator to show the reason you lost flawless
- fixed run duration counting even when game is in background
- fixed spelling mistake in challenge title
Changed files in this update