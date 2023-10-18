 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

subpar pool update for 18 October 2023

Patch notes for version 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12470967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A big thanks to everyone who's reported bugs. I have tested this game a lot but I have no chance compared to the coverage of hundreds of players.

  • fixed issue where cloud saves would overwrite local progress repeatedly
  • fixed issue with leaderboards and achievements not submitting correctly
  • fixed issue with leaderboards not being displayed by steam
  • fixed issue with counting of flawless segments
  • fixed issue where the flawless indicator would not update correctly
  • added an indicator to show the reason you lost flawless
  • fixed run duration counting even when game is in background
  • fixed spelling mistake in challenge title

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2397121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link