EMPTY SHELL update for 18 October 2023

Disappearing ammo bug

Share · View all patches · Build 12470914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!

I've just fixed a weird bug causing some gadgets depleting ammo from the inventory.
Still investigating if this was actually the problem some players had seeing ammo disappear from inventory, but could be it.
I'll keep you posted!

