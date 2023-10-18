The Tracker Vanity Bundle is here! This brand-new premiere bundle is available to buy now, and includes a full costume set along with the Tracker’s Horse Mount Skin for your Riding Horse base mount.

With Wild Blood is out there, Albion’s boldest and most intrepid adventurers are prowling the open world, taking on strange and fearsome creatures to make off with their rare essences. Tough yet canny, the Tracker seeks out traces of these beasts in the darkest corners of the land, moving fearlessly wherever they lead.

So attuned are they with Albion’s nature, the Tracker appears almost as magical as the very creatures they hunt, a strange, misty luminescence emanating from them. The Tracker’s Horse, too, covers Albion’s vast lands with a calm purpose, its mystical markings aglow as it carries its companion towards the final showdown with their target.

[video autoplay="yes" loop="yes" muted="yes" playsinline="yes"]http://assets.albiononline.com/uploads/media/default/media/video_/media/651fe60049b8b_720.mp4[/video]

The Tracker bundle includes the following vanity skins, which work on male and female characters alike:

* Tracker’s Hood

Tracker’s Armor

Tracker’s Boots

Tracker’s Spear

Tracker’s Horse

As with past bundles, you can use all costume and mount skins with all characters on your account, on both servers, and they are never lost or destroyed. All items will be unlocked in the in-game "Appearance" menu after purchase.

Grab this premiere bundle today and track down your prey!