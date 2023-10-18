Hotfix #005

Hello, mercenaries!

It's time for a small patch with fixes:

Fixed generation bugs that prevented escaping from the starting room.

Fixed a bug causing the absence of lighting on the map when loading the game.

Fixed a bug causing a crash when attempting to place a 2x1 item in the last arsenal slot.

Mercenary movement mode will reset to normal after completing a mission.

Removed dead-end floor tiles from which you couldn't escape on several presets.

Fixed a bug that caused an enemy to not end their turn in some cases when seeking cover.

Fixed an issue in the functionality of the "Awareness" perk for the Tunnel Rats class, where the perk was upgraded when the player installed a turret.

Fixed the deletion of equipped items when pressing Ctrl+LMB when the inventory is full.

Removed the rearrangement of the magnum storage when disassembling items beyond the storage capacity.

Fixed missing damage resistance text in some languages with the "Increased Text" option enabled.

Fixed a localization error in the news event about the start of a defensive mission. The conflict sides were mixed up.

Multiple localization fixes. This includes incorrect victory condition values in some localizations (e.g., showing 80% instead of 50%).

Numerous localization fixes for Brazilian Portuguese (Thanks to Kyubey) and other users who provide us with feedback on text localization errors.

We'd also like to inform you that in our Discord, there are separate language channels for Japanese, Chinese, Korean, German, French, Polish, Spanish, and Portuguese. We have also introduced a separate channel and role for content creators (contact the administrators in Discord to be assigned this role). Additionally, there's now a dedicated channel for user-generated content.

Good luck in your raids, mercenaries!