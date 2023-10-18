-
fixed a crash when clicking the first tutorial task
you don't need/are not supposed to click on it at all to proceed, only hover. nevertheless this is an obvious issue that needed a fix
-
complete turkish translation has been finished, so we added that as well
-
changed controller dead zone settings so that it is less likely that the mouse starts moving by itself when controllers are plugged in.
-
fixed wanderers still potentially wiggling at ~320 degrees
Rising Lords update for 18 October 2023
hotfix 0.22.7
