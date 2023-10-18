 Skip to content

Rising Lords update for 18 October 2023

hotfix 0.22.7

Build 12470773

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • fixed a crash when clicking the first tutorial task
    you don't need/are not supposed to click on it at all to proceed, only hover. nevertheless this is an obvious issue that needed a fix

  • complete turkish translation has been finished, so we added that as well

  • changed controller dead zone settings so that it is less likely that the mouse starts moving by itself when controllers are plugged in.

  • fixed wanderers still potentially wiggling at ~320 degrees

