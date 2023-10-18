 Skip to content

Sphere 3 update for 18 October 2023

18.10.2023 game update

Share · View all patches · Build 12470766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

🔹The “Day of the Snake” event has been completed.
🔹Clan abilities now work in the Lost Valley location.

We wish you a pleasant game!

