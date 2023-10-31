New Songs Now Available With Hellsinger x DUSK

Hellsingers!

Metal: Hellsinger and DUSK are kindred spirits; like two strangers locking eyes across a great churning distance and raising their horns in solemn salute. Sharing a 97% overwhelmingly positive rating, these are two games that turn the slaughter of demons and cultists to thunderous music into a thing of beauty.

So, let’s scream it, and put your belly into it:

YOU CAN NOW PLAY DUSK SONGS IN METAL: HELLSINGER! 🤘

Nine songs from DUSK have been added to Metal: Hellsinger today, and they include absolute bangers like Murder Machine Inc. and _Burn in Hel_l. It almost brings a boiling teardrop to the Unknown’s eye. Keep in mind that these songs are not layered like our own original songs, but they will still melt your face. Check out the full list:

Departure

Hand Cannon

Burn In Hell

Murder Machine Inc.

Endless

Mine Control

Sacrifice

Erebus

Bleeding Out

DUSK is the 90s-style shooter where you wade through sinister forces and turn them to gore wielding an insane arsenal of weapons (dual-wielded double-barreled shotguns stand out), set to an incredible metal soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult.

This free update is available right now, and coincides with one of the biggest discounts ever for both games. Metal: Hellsinger and DUSK are 50% and 60% off respectively, and you can get the Bundle for an additional 15% off on top of that.

If you already own one of the games and get the bundle, the additional discount will still apply.

Burn bright, Hellsingers, and make them fear the beat!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/33614/Metal_Hellsinger_x_DUSK/