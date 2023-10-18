BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Fixes
- Fixed issue where autosave would break after talking to Eric one-eye.
- Fixed issue where some old saves would break due to out-dated world events.
- Fixed issue where Everyone is welcome quest was only 10 days, it's now 90 as intended.
- Fixed several localization issues.
- Fixed issue where ground texture did not update when relocating
- Fixed issue where some textures didn't get covered in snow.
- Fixed issue where Apple trees would not tint while placing.
- Fixed issue where you could relocate buildings that are being constructed, which caused a few other issues.
- Fixed issue where relocating buildings would not cut down trees.
- Fixed issue when setting the speed to x3 some materials wouldn't move too much
- Fixed issue when going to the menu some materials wouldn't re-set
- Fixed issue that sometimes Specular would flicker during Winter
- Fixed issue where far away LODs wouldn't transition between seasons (foliage)
- Fixed god rays no transitioning between seasons
- Now can't destroy hero camp while hero is alive, to avoid several edge case issues related to off-world missions.
- Fixed swirly winds not generating properly at start
- Removed option to use nobility for magic bean world event
- Fixed issue where the magic bean event could trigger twice.
- Fixed issue where Log bench, Public outhouse, Tall arrow sign, Wooden barrier and Wooden spikes did not add Desirability.
Optimizations
- Optimized hanging flags shader
- Optimized decal shader
