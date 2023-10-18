 Skip to content

Fabledom update for 18 October 2023

Hotfix

Build 12470640

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed issue where autosave would break after talking to Eric one-eye.
  • Fixed issue where some old saves would break due to out-dated world events.
  • Fixed issue where Everyone is welcome quest was only 10 days, it's now 90 as intended.
  • Fixed several localization issues.
  • Fixed issue where ground texture did not update when relocating
  • Fixed issue where some textures didn't get covered in snow.
  • Fixed issue where Apple trees would not tint while placing.
  • Fixed issue where you could relocate buildings that are being constructed, which caused a few other issues.
  • Fixed issue where relocating buildings would not cut down trees.
  • Fixed issue when setting the speed to x3 some materials wouldn't move too much
  • Fixed issue when going to the menu some materials wouldn't re-set
  • Fixed issue that sometimes Specular would flicker during Winter
  • Fixed issue where far away LODs wouldn't transition between seasons (foliage)
  • Fixed god rays no transitioning between seasons
  • Now can't destroy hero camp while hero is alive, to avoid several edge case issues related to off-world missions.
  • Fixed swirly winds not generating properly at start
  • Removed option to use nobility for magic bean world event
  • Fixed issue where the magic bean event could trigger twice.
  • Fixed issue where Log bench, Public outhouse, Tall arrow sign, Wooden barrier and Wooden spikes did not add Desirability.

Optimizations

  • Optimized hanging flags shader
  • Optimized decal shader

Changed files in this update

