Version 1.62 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- 3 new consumable potions "Bottle Of Snow","Bottle Of Fire","Bottle Of Sound", Increases Luck, Crit Chance, and Attack speed permanently by 11,3,3 respectively
- Number of Pooklets per level increased to 4 (new saves only). The last Pooklet in each level does not offer regular selection, instead has a 50% chance to offer the 3 new potions OR 50% chance to offer choice of 3 strange lockets.
- Strange locket stats improved (negative tradeoff amounts reduced), strangelocket variety increased.
- New farm animal colors - Blue/Pink chicken and Albino Ponya
- The word Fall changed to Autumn 🙂 (may have missed some instances, please let me know)
- PixieCap shroom has 75% chance to attract pixies when used as offering
- Chance to catch pixies from regular offerings increased a little (still respects sale price of food)
- Restore default buttons added to control mapper
- Increased sell prices of golden chicken and goose eggs (I’m currently unsure how you obtain these)
- Added 4 new rugs. All rugs can also be placed outside now.
- Added picnic basket
- Windows can now be picked up/repositioned.
- First pixie blessing target reduced from 50>40 pixies.
- First dungeon track added (I currently have it play for all levels of the dungeon, but eventually we will have a unique track for each level). Placeholder mini boss track added.
Bugs Fixed
- Character creation screen no longer changes color when selecting shirt decoration
- Using golden axe to chop tree stumps before tree falls all the way no longer causes tree top to disappear
- Canceling duck festival dialogue during the winner announcements no longer freezes game.
- There is now a continuous check in dungeons to check if any monsters are active, so room doors will open reliably even if enemy death registration fails.
- Fish food thrown will spawn correct number of fish now always (previously throwing too close to ledge will cause some fish to unspawn instantly)
- Local avoidance for enemies redone so they don’t ‘stack’ on top of each other (or should occur less often)
- Healing no longer occurs during cutscenes
- Some UI screens were displaying too large for the screen deck.
- UI scaling now doesn’t fill the screen completely on high res screens (eg. 4k).
- Exiting Daisy’s house no longer causes input issues.
- Elusive ring sprite corrected
- About a 1000 spelling mistakes fixed (thanks Random for finding so many)
- Small Fishfood is selling for too much
- Some items not displaying centered on tables (let me know if I missed any)
- Orb and wurple max stack corrected to 1
- Churner and some other non stacking machines stack corrected to 999
- Freya’s garden updated to reflect new change in crop seasons so no more dead plots
- Tree position sometimes off their original position fixed
- Wireframe Bin can be picked up
- Bathtub inventory sprite corrected
- Turnip in a pot sprite corrected
- Purple rubber duck changed to Blue Rubber Duck to match sprite
- Loud noise when entering pooklet rooms removed
- Rug sprite corrected
- Rug huge placement size fixed
- Pepper name in dialogue fixed
- Eggplant potplant price fixed
- Animals no longer walk through fences
- Pixie Blessing now working
- Fish movement in fish tank corrected
Known Issues:
- Pixies not appearing sometimes still
- Seeds and trees can be placed on and grow through rugs placed outside
- Fishing Line not disappearing
- Healing bond inconsistently proc
- Fences don’t tile correctly with T shape is created
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Animal random disappearance until restart
- Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
- Critter Terrarium has issues with correct insect spawning from juvenile form
Changed files in this update