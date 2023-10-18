 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 18 October 2023

Version 1.62 Alpha patch notes

Version 1.62 Alpha patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • 3 new consumable potions "Bottle Of Snow","Bottle Of Fire","Bottle Of Sound", Increases Luck, Crit Chance, and Attack speed permanently by 11,3,3 respectively
  • Number of Pooklets per level increased to 4 (new saves only). The last Pooklet in each level does not offer regular selection, instead has a 50% chance to offer the 3 new potions OR 50% chance to offer choice of 3 strange lockets.
  • Strange locket stats improved (negative tradeoff amounts reduced), strangelocket variety increased.
  • New farm animal colors - Blue/Pink chicken and Albino Ponya
  • The word Fall changed to Autumn 🙂 (may have missed some instances, please let me know)
  • PixieCap shroom has 75% chance to attract pixies when used as offering
  • Chance to catch pixies from regular offerings increased a little (still respects sale price of food)
  • Restore default buttons added to control mapper
  • Increased sell prices of golden chicken and goose eggs (I’m currently unsure how you obtain these)
  • Added 4 new rugs. All rugs can also be placed outside now.
  • Added picnic basket
  • Windows can now be picked up/repositioned.
  • First pixie blessing target reduced from 50>40 pixies.
  • First dungeon track added (I currently have it play for all levels of the dungeon, but eventually we will have a unique track for each level). Placeholder mini boss track added.

Bugs Fixed

  • Character creation screen no longer changes color when selecting shirt decoration
  • Using golden axe to chop tree stumps before tree falls all the way no longer causes tree top to disappear
  • Canceling duck festival dialogue during the winner announcements no longer freezes game.
  • There is now a continuous check in dungeons to check if any monsters are active, so room doors will open reliably even if enemy death registration fails.
  • Fish food thrown will spawn correct number of fish now always (previously throwing too close to ledge will cause some fish to unspawn instantly)
  • Local avoidance for enemies redone so they don’t ‘stack’ on top of each other (or should occur less often)
  • Healing no longer occurs during cutscenes
  • Some UI screens were displaying too large for the screen deck.
  • UI scaling now doesn’t fill the screen completely on high res screens (eg. 4k).
  • Exiting Daisy’s house no longer causes input issues.
  • Elusive ring sprite corrected
  • About a 1000 spelling mistakes fixed (thanks Random for finding so many)
  • Small Fishfood is selling for too much
  • Some items not displaying centered on tables (let me know if I missed any)
  • Orb and wurple max stack corrected to 1
  • Churner and some other non stacking machines stack corrected to 999
  • Freya’s garden updated to reflect new change in crop seasons so no more dead plots
  • Tree position sometimes off their original position fixed
  • Wireframe Bin can be picked up
  • Bathtub inventory sprite corrected
  • Turnip in a pot sprite corrected
  • Purple rubber duck changed to Blue Rubber Duck to match sprite
  • Loud noise when entering pooklet rooms removed
  • Rug sprite corrected
  • Rug huge placement size fixed
  • Pepper name in dialogue fixed
  • Eggplant potplant price fixed
  • Animals no longer walk through fences
  • Pixie Blessing now working
  • Fish movement in fish tank corrected

Known Issues:

  • Pixies not appearing sometimes still
  • Seeds and trees can be placed on and grow through rugs placed outside
  • Fishing Line not disappearing
  • Healing bond inconsistently proc
  • Fences don’t tile correctly with T shape is created
  • Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
  • Animal random disappearance until restart
  • Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
  • Critter Terrarium has issues with correct insect spawning from juvenile form



