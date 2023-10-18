0.2B46 Update

Game Content Update :
- Fixed the issue that entering the game audio playback failed.
- Added system call audio.
- Modify the initial window size.
- Modify the number of squares displayed vertically on the map.
- Remake the initial interface texture.
- Increase the player's gold number display.
Game Engine Update :
- Shaders for transition page vertices adapt to changes to map size.
- The drawing module unifies the execution time of the transition page at different frame rates.
- Engine Management Module Engine Information Generation Interface no longer checks the last file name.
- The engine management module adds anonymous structure to store the last infinite world setting parameters.
- The audio module adds version information function.
- Engine management module adds support for audio module.
- Add basic classes.
- The console output module is changed to inherit from the engine base class.
- The rendering module is changed to inherit from the engine base class.
- The engine management module adds an interface for regenerating map data and engine information.
- Item module character information class to add the acquisition interface of various values.
- Remove the player object from the drawing module.
- The module combination string function removes unused variables.
- The enclosure number keyword is changed to be unified with other numbers.
- Item module property component to increase the interface to get the amount of money.
- Item Module Game Item Classes no longer inherit from the Health component.
- Item Module: Some functions in the game item class are disassembled into separate item component classes.
- The input module independently obtains the mouse input interface from the acquisition input interface.
Changed files in this update