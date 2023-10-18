 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tanxl update for 18 October 2023

0.2B46 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12470180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Content Update :

  1. Fixed the issue that entering the game audio playback failed.
  2. Added system call audio.
  3. Modify the initial window size.
  4. Modify the number of squares displayed vertically on the map.
  5. Remake the initial interface texture.
  6. Increase the player's gold number display.

Game Engine Update :

  1. Shaders for transition page vertices adapt to changes to map size.
  2. The drawing module unifies the execution time of the transition page at different frame rates.
  3. Engine Management Module Engine Information Generation Interface no longer checks the last file name.
  4. The engine management module adds anonymous structure to store the last infinite world setting parameters.
  5. The audio module adds version information function.
  6. Engine management module adds support for audio module.
  7. Add basic classes.
  8. The console output module is changed to inherit from the engine base class.
  9. The rendering module is changed to inherit from the engine base class.
  10. The engine management module adds an interface for regenerating map data and engine information.
  11. Item module character information class to add the acquisition interface of various values.
  12. Remove the player object from the drawing module.
  13. The module combination string function removes unused variables.
  14. The enclosure number keyword is changed to be unified with other numbers.
  15. Item module property component to increase the interface to get the amount of money.
  16. Item Module Game Item Classes no longer inherit from the Health component.
  17. Item Module: Some functions in the game item class are disassembled into separate item component classes.
  18. The input module independently obtains the mouse input interface from the acquisition input interface.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1929531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link