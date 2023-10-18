Alpha Hotfix #070

Ver. 2.3.1.10

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.

[Game Systems]

Dungeon

Added initialization conditions for dungeon.

If there are no player inside the dungeon

If there are no player inside the dungeon Dungeon initialization will remove items that are dropped inside the dungeon.

Player droped items and body bags are not removed.

Player droped items and body bags are not removed. A message is displayed when opening the door of a dungeon if it is initialized.

[Game Balancing]

Items Balancing

Loot drop rates have been increased.

Drop rate of Sulphur from Rocks

Drop rate of Sulphur from Mining Machine

Drop rate of Gunpowder from Reward Box

Zombie Balancing

Decreased the Unique Zombie's health.

Increased Unique Zombie's unique equipment drop rate.

Increased the Light and Heavy Zombie's damage.

Combat Balancing

Increased the amount of time that Super Armor applies to melee weapon attacks.

Increased the amount of time that Super Armor is applied to attacks from Light and Heavy Zombies.

Removed the dodge move for Light Zombies.

Removed Super Armor from applying probabilistically on Light Zombies.

[Bug Fixed]

Fixed that saving a game would not be performed correctly.

Fixed that non-stackable items would stack after performing a Put All.

Fixed that all stat option for equipment was not being applied correctly.

Fixed that the team leaving UI would not turn off.

Fixed that the ores in mines would not respawn even if the Natural Object Reapwn option was enabled.

Fixed that vehicles and body bag would rise above the ground in dungeons or mines.

Fixed that the prevented Favorites from being updated when obtaining materials from crafting.

Fixed that the character's groan was not playing when taking fall damage.

Fixed that the damage % increase research was incorrectly calculated and displayed in the details.

Fixed that the frame drop when performing Take All interaction on a large amount of items.

Fixed that the camera shake when playing the first-person interaction animation for the Power Drill.

Fixed that the sandbox UI was not hidden when the Hide UI option was enabled.

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.

If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.

