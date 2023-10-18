Alpha Hotfix #070

Ver. 2.3.1.10
If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/
[Game Systems]
Dungeon
- Added initialization conditions for dungeon.
If there are no player inside the dungeon
- Dungeon initialization will remove items that are dropped inside the dungeon.
Player droped items and body bags are not removed.
- A message is displayed when opening the door of a dungeon if it is initialized.
[Game Balancing]
Items Balancing
- Loot drop rates have been increased.
Drop rate of Sulphur from Rocks
Drop rate of Sulphur from Mining Machine
Drop rate of Gunpowder from Reward Box
Zombie Balancing
- Decreased the Unique Zombie's health.
- Increased Unique Zombie's unique equipment drop rate.
- Increased the Light and Heavy Zombie's damage.
Combat Balancing
- Increased the amount of time that Super Armor applies to melee weapon attacks.
- Increased the amount of time that Super Armor is applied to attacks from Light and Heavy Zombies.
- Removed the dodge move for Light Zombies.
- Removed Super Armor from applying probabilistically on Light Zombies.
[Bug Fixed]
- Fixed that saving a game would not be performed correctly.
- Fixed that non-stackable items would stack after performing a Put All.
- Fixed that all stat option for equipment was not being applied correctly.
- Fixed that the team leaving UI would not turn off.
- Fixed that the ores in mines would not respawn even if the Natural Object Reapwn option was enabled.
- Fixed that vehicles and body bag would rise above the ground in dungeons or mines.
- Fixed that the prevented Favorites from being updated when obtaining materials from crafting.
- Fixed that the character's groan was not playing when taking fall damage.
- Fixed that the damage % increase research was incorrectly calculated and displayed in the details.
- Fixed that the frame drop when performing Take All interaction on a large amount of items.
- Fixed that the camera shake when playing the first-person interaction animation for the Power Drill.
- Fixed that the sandbox UI was not hidden when the Hide UI option was enabled.
Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]
Email : support@jacktostudios.com
If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.
