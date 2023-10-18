 Skip to content

Night of the Dead update for 18 October 2023

Alpha Hotfix #070

Alpha Hotfix #070

Share · View all patches · Build 12470149

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ver. 2.3.1.10

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

[Game Systems]

Dungeon

  • Added initialization conditions for dungeon.
    If there are no player inside the dungeon
  • Dungeon initialization will remove items that are dropped inside the dungeon.
    Player droped items and body bags are not removed.
  • A message is displayed when opening the door of a dungeon if it is initialized.
[Game Balancing]

Items Balancing

  • Loot drop rates have been increased.
    Drop rate of Sulphur from Rocks
    Drop rate of Sulphur from Mining Machine
    Drop rate of Gunpowder from Reward Box

Zombie Balancing

  • Decreased the Unique Zombie's health.
  • Increased Unique Zombie's unique equipment drop rate.
  • Increased the Light and Heavy Zombie's damage.

Combat Balancing

  • Increased the amount of time that Super Armor applies to melee weapon attacks.
  • Increased the amount of time that Super Armor is applied to attacks from Light and Heavy Zombies.
  • Removed the dodge move for Light Zombies.
  • Removed Super Armor from applying probabilistically on Light Zombies.
[Bug Fixed]
  • Fixed that saving a game would not be performed correctly.
  • Fixed that non-stackable items would stack after performing a Put All.
  • Fixed that all stat option for equipment was not being applied correctly.
  • Fixed that the team leaving UI would not turn off.
  • Fixed that the ores in mines would not respawn even if the Natural Object Reapwn option was enabled.
  • Fixed that vehicles and body bag would rise above the ground in dungeons or mines.
  • Fixed that the prevented Favorites from being updated when obtaining materials from crafting.
  • Fixed that the character's groan was not playing when taking fall damage.
  • Fixed that the damage % increase research was incorrectly calculated and displayed in the details.
  • Fixed that the frame drop when performing Take All interaction on a large amount of items.
  • Fixed that the camera shake when playing the first-person interaction animation for the Power Drill.
  • Fixed that the sandbox UI was not hidden when the Hide UI option was enabled.

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.

