Project Malice update for 18 October 2023

v3.0 Update Pre-Release

Build 12470125

Patchnotes via Steam Community
sup nerds

I'm back with another pre-release build, this is for the v3.0 update that I plan on releasing in a few days (either on friday or Saturday)

despite the v3.0 tag this is actually a pretty small update, this will be the "final "update for the game and it'll basically just be adding in a new character and some new stuff

this build is actually missing some things like conversations + some extra endings which I will crank out in the next day or so, just wanted to release this a few days before the update comes out just in case folks wanted to give it a shot

the pre-release branch is in Properties > Betas > pre-release if you want to give it a shot

if you run into anything just DM me on discord (@aplove), thanks!! <3

v3.0.0.0 PRE-RELEASE changelog:
-added new playable character
-added B-Skins for the rest of the playable characters
+b-skins are unlocked by getting certain endings as each character
-added hats & pets
+hats and pets are found in loot crates
-added new weapons & specials
-general bug/crash fixes
-minor visual adjustments

