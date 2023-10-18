v3.0 Update Pre-Release

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

sup nerds

I'm back with another pre-release build, this is for the v3.0 update that I plan on releasing in a few days (either on friday or Saturday)

despite the v3.0 tag this is actually a pretty small update, this will be the "final "update for the game and it'll basically just be adding in a new character and some new stuff

this build is actually missing some things like conversations + some extra endings which I will crank out in the next day or so, just wanted to release this a few days before the update comes out just in case folks wanted to give it a shot

the pre-release branch is in Properties > Betas > pre-release if you want to give it a shot

if you run into anything just DM me on discord (@aplove), thanks!! <3

v3.0.0.0 PRE-RELEASE changelog:

-added new playable character

-added B-Skins for the rest of the playable characters

+b-skins are unlocked by getting certain endings as each character

-added hats & pets

+hats and pets are found in loot crates

-added new weapons & specials

-general bug/crash fixes

-minor visual adjustments