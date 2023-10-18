 Skip to content

Wrestling Empire update for 18 October 2023

Exposed Wood & Stretchers!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New "Stretcher" alternative to the standard bed, which can be found in the hospital and sometimes appears at ringside instead of the ladder.
  • Canvas options now include exposed wood or metal - which sounds different and scores bonus damage! These also now appear as gimmick matches in career mode.
  • New shark mask and reverse headband.
  • More feminine sitting poses.
  • Reinstated the [Tab] key as a way of sleeping or changing characters on PC.
  • Clicking a health meter to switch characters only works in matches.
  • Undiscovered characters cannot be called out via the "Interference" option.
  • Team names are shown in your calendar profile.
  • Changing your face in-game results in temporary scarring to imply cosmetic surgery!
  • Wearable objects are removed properly when handed over to somebody else.
  • Refusing to buy or sell objects isn't always a negative interaction.
  • Light from flickering flames is applied properly in all environments, and no longer lingers as a strong yellow colour.
  • Weather & fire FX are affected by the volume setting.
  • Reducing the sound volume no longer makes crowd sounds disproportionately quiet.
  • Prevented an issue that may have caused managers to warp onto furniture upon making their entrance.
  • Roaming into the press room now reveals a row of chairs at the back.
  • Slight changes to the default rosters and title belts.

