- New "Stretcher" alternative to the standard bed, which can be found in the hospital and sometimes appears at ringside instead of the ladder.
- Canvas options now include exposed wood or metal - which sounds different and scores bonus damage! These also now appear as gimmick matches in career mode.
- New shark mask and reverse headband.
- More feminine sitting poses.
- Reinstated the [Tab] key as a way of sleeping or changing characters on PC.
- Clicking a health meter to switch characters only works in matches.
- Undiscovered characters cannot be called out via the "Interference" option.
- Team names are shown in your calendar profile.
- Changing your face in-game results in temporary scarring to imply cosmetic surgery!
- Wearable objects are removed properly when handed over to somebody else.
- Refusing to buy or sell objects isn't always a negative interaction.
- Light from flickering flames is applied properly in all environments, and no longer lingers as a strong yellow colour.
- Weather & fire FX are affected by the volume setting.
- Reducing the sound volume no longer makes crowd sounds disproportionately quiet.
- Prevented an issue that may have caused managers to warp onto furniture upon making their entrance.
- Roaming into the press room now reveals a row of chairs at the back.
- Slight changes to the default rosters and title belts.
Wrestling Empire update for 18 October 2023
Exposed Wood & Stretchers!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
