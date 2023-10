Share · View all patches · Build 12469858 · Last edited 18 October 2023 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Dear Ballers,

We have applied sanction to the users who used illegal program.

B### Pe###ro## (Steam): Permanent Ban

Bro###nd## Wh### ar# # (Steam) : Permanent Ban

3on3 FreeStyle Team will continuously monitor the abnormal players to create a fair competition environment.

Any action that can harm the game environment will not be allowed under any condition.

Thank you for your continued support.

~ 3on3 Freestyle Team