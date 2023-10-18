 Skip to content

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift update for 18 October 2023

Update 1.1.10.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12469798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.1.10.1 --> 1.1.10.2 Hotfixes:

  • Fixed crash issue when loading the game straight into travel scene then open and close the inventory

Major Changes:

  • Players can now finish ship-fitting even if they have overcapacity in ship cargo or warehouse. However, they still need to clean up before leaving port
  • Compulsive beam weapon, when it stops firing, now has 0.5-second(real-world) grace period where its damage won't reset, followed by an additional 1-second period to gradually decrease the damage to its minimum level

Minor Changes:

  • Added 1x1 Teutonic composite back into PvP
  • Localization updates for English and Chinese translation

Bug Fixes:

  • Officer passive bonuses for weapon interceptor damage no longer include bonuses to range and shield damage
  • Resolved the issue of freezing ship particles in specific circumstances
  • Recovered VIP officers for some players who lost them due to certain circumstances
  • Fixed the problem where enemies would sometimes spawn facing away from the player
  • Resolved a soft-lock issue that occurred when finishing a battle while hiding the UI
  • Fixed the issue where players could cycle the point of view into destroyed ship
  • Reload time on weapon tooltips now displays a more accurate timer
  • Officer skill tooltips now accurately display "%" for skills that involve a percentage-based resource spender. Additionally, these tooltips correctly show the material requirements for the relevant skills
  • Corrected player's inventory empty space detection for receiving items in Delivery quests
  • Corrected the calculation of Shield-Regen bonus

Changed files in this update

