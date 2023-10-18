Update 1.1.10.2

Fixed crash issue when loading the game straight into travel scene then open and close the inventory
Major Changes:
Players can now finish ship-fitting even if they have overcapacity in ship cargo or warehouse. However, they still need to clean up before leaving port
Compulsive beam weapon, when it stops firing, now has 0.5-second(real-world) grace period where its damage won't reset, followed by an additional 1-second period to gradually decrease the damage to its minimum level
Minor Changes:
Added 1x1 Teutonic composite back into PvP
Localization updates for English and Chinese translation
Bug Fixes:
Officer passive bonuses for weapon interceptor damage no longer include bonuses to range and shield damage
Resolved the issue of freezing ship particles in specific circumstances
Recovered VIP officers for some players who lost them due to certain circumstances
Fixed the problem where enemies would sometimes spawn facing away from the player
Resolved a soft-lock issue that occurred when finishing a battle while hiding the UI
Fixed the issue where players could cycle the point of view into destroyed ship
Reload time on weapon tooltips now displays a more accurate timer
Officer skill tooltips now accurately display "%" for skills that involve a percentage-based resource spender. Additionally, these tooltips correctly show the material requirements for the relevant skills
Corrected player's inventory empty space detection for receiving items in Delivery quests
Corrected the calculation of Shield-Regen bonus
