We had a lot of fun this Next Fest and it was great to get such a positive reception on our demo and livestreams. A few stealth updates came out during Next Fest, so if you're wondering what happened between 0.5.2 and 0.56, these patch notes will fill in the gap. Cheers!
Additions
- Added interactable objects/structures to the lobby (mostly placeholders for now)
- Added visibility options: outlines, blood opacity
- Leaderboard now shows on game over (with a rank of 'DNF')
- New announcer lines
- Added an option to reduce/disable 'mouse follow'
- Some new SFX
Changes to The Metal Man
- More resistant to pushback
- Projectiles are bigger
- Tweaked TMM title card
Balance and tweaks
- The pushback effect when leveling up is bigger/more powerful
- Effectiveness of run and gun slightly reduced
- Adjusted price scaling of sponsors, armor piercing, rubber bullets, caffeinated
- Guitar guys explode on death
- Slight UI tweaks
Fixes
- Performance improvements
- Blade Runner will never be offered if you already have Explosive Diarrhea
- Fixed an issue that would sometimes misrepresent the number of stacks of a given perk, in the perk selection screen
- Fixed an issue where motorcycles would sometimes drop XP when hitting the wall
- Fixed a typo: horder > hoarder
- Fixed an issue that could cause unexpected behavior when using a gamepad to navigate UI
- Fixed resolution changer so it holds its value
