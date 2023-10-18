We had a lot of fun this Next Fest and it was great to get such a positive reception on our demo and livestreams. A few stealth updates came out during Next Fest, so if you're wondering what happened between 0.5.2 and 0.56, these patch notes will fill in the gap. Cheers!

Additions

Added interactable objects/structures to the lobby (mostly placeholders for now)

Added visibility options: outlines, blood opacity

Leaderboard now shows on game over (with a rank of 'DNF')

New announcer lines

Added an option to reduce/disable 'mouse follow'

Some new SFX

Changes to The Metal Man

More resistant to pushback

Projectiles are bigger

Tweaked TMM title card

Balance and tweaks

The pushback effect when leveling up is bigger/more powerful

Effectiveness of run and gun slightly reduced

Adjusted price scaling of sponsors, armor piercing, rubber bullets, caffeinated

Guitar guys explode on death

Slight UI tweaks

Fixes