 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BloodDome99 update for 18 October 2023

v0.5.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12469690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We had a lot of fun this Next Fest and it was great to get such a positive reception on our demo and livestreams. A few stealth updates came out during Next Fest, so if you're wondering what happened between 0.5.2 and 0.56, these patch notes will fill in the gap. Cheers!

Additions

  • Added interactable objects/structures to the lobby (mostly placeholders for now)
  • Added visibility options: outlines, blood opacity
  • Leaderboard now shows on game over (with a rank of 'DNF')
  • New announcer lines
  • Added an option to reduce/disable 'mouse follow'
  • Some new SFX

Changes to The Metal Man

  • More resistant to pushback
  • Projectiles are bigger
  • Tweaked TMM title card

Balance and tweaks

  • The pushback effect when leveling up is bigger/more powerful
  • Effectiveness of run and gun slightly reduced
  • Adjusted price scaling of sponsors, armor piercing, rubber bullets, caffeinated
  • Guitar guys explode on death
  • Slight UI tweaks

Fixes

  • Performance improvements
  • Blade Runner will never be offered if you already have Explosive Diarrhea
  • Fixed an issue that would sometimes misrepresent the number of stacks of a given perk, in the perk selection screen
  • Fixed an issue where motorcycles would sometimes drop XP when hitting the wall
  • Fixed a typo: horder > hoarder
  • Fixed an issue that could cause unexpected behavior when using a gamepad to navigate UI
  • Fixed resolution changer so it holds its value

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2351891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2351892
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link