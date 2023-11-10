Share · View all patches · Build 12469688 · Last edited 10 November 2023 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Project UNSEEK is now available on Steam for Windows and Mac!

Have fun, scream, and laugh together with your friends in a 2v6 class-based asymmetrical online multiplayer horror game inspired by 80s slasher horror movies, SCP urban legend, and Science Fiction, where you compete against each other to survive the experiment as High Schoolers or Mythical Creatures.

You can purchase Project UNSEEK only for the following:

$4.99

£3.99

€3.99

¥520

Rp39,999

Also, you can grab it 10% OFF on the launch period (November 10 - 17, 2023), don’t miss it!

Come and bring your friends to play Project UNSEEK together!

PS: Don’t forget to leave a review after you play! It will help us a lot!