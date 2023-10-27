Offroad Mechanic Simulator Update 1.06

Hi, offroad maniacs!

We are back with another patch for the Offroad Mechanic Simulator, this time addressing a slew of issues with the spare wheel holder. This part generated several visual glitches and was registered by the game wrongly when removed from the car. Thanks to today's patch, all those problems are amended.

We have also provided solution to the issue of mouse being blocked during working on adding parts to the car.

Please note: We are still working on the issue of parts being missing from the assembly mode selection menu, but still being present in storage. It is particularly hard to reproduce in a testing environment, and we haven't been able to provide a fix so far. Thank you for sending us saves and logs to help us find the source of the issue. The issue is resolved by reloading the save, so please use this solution until we provide a fix.

This update contains the following changes:

Amended the issue of game registering the spare wheel holder as a damaged part when you remove the holder from the car

Resolved the issue of the spare wheel holder appearing as a white "ghost" part after removal during the driving sections

Resolved the issue of the removed spare wheel holder being still highlighted green while washing the car

Resolved the issue of the removed spare wheel holder registering as washed despite being removed

Amended the issue of the mouse being frozen in the mounting mode

Remember that you can ask us anything on Discord:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1387500/Offroad_Mechanic_Simulator/