Hunting License Update | Fixes And Changes #1

Greetings Hunters!
In this small update we fix Windows Mixed Reality controller support and smash several other reported bugs.
- Fixed an issue where Windows Mixed Reality controllers weren't fully supported
- Fixed an issue where tutorial didn't reset properly if you went to main menu while playing it
- Fixed several issues with animal behavior
- Fixed typos in the tutorial texts
- Several small fixes to the tutorial
Thank you all for playing and happy hunting!
