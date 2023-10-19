 Skip to content

Virtual Hunter update for 19 October 2023

Hunting License Update | Fixes And Changes #1

Greetings Hunters!

In this small update we fix Windows Mixed Reality controller support and smash several other reported bugs.

  • Fixed an issue where Windows Mixed Reality controllers weren't fully supported
  • Fixed an issue where tutorial didn't reset properly if you went to main menu while playing it
  • Fixed several issues with animal behavior
  • Fixed typos in the tutorial texts
  • Several small fixes to the tutorial

Thank you all for playing and happy hunting!

Did you run into an issue or want to give us feedback? Join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/gGmSAA8Prd

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/VirtualHunterVR

Follow us on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3DDP0QV

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3wyOt15

Website: http://virtualhuntervr.com

