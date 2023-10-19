Hunting License Update | Fixes And Changes #1

Share · View all patches · Build 12469656 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 08:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Hunters!

In this small update we fix Windows Mixed Reality controller support and smash several other reported bugs.

Fixed an issue where Windows Mixed Reality controllers weren't fully supported

Fixed an issue where tutorial didn't reset properly if you went to main menu while playing it

Fixed several issues with animal behavior

Fixed typos in the tutorial texts

Several small fixes to the tutorial

Thank you all for playing and happy hunting!

Did you run into an issue or want to give us feedback? Join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/gGmSAA8Prd

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/VirtualHunterVR

Follow us on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3DDP0QV

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3wyOt15

Website: http://virtualhuntervr.com