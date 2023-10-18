 Skip to content

Kit's Quest update for 18 October 2023

10/18/2023: Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12469646

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new Achievements.
  • Updated the set of Speedrun category options.
  • Made a number of minor improvements.

Changed files in this update

