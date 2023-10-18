- Added new Achievements.
- Updated the set of Speedrun category options.
- Made a number of minor improvements.
Kit's Quest update for 18 October 2023
10/18/2023: Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2017841 Depot 2017841
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2017842 Depot 2017842
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2017843 Depot 2017843
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update