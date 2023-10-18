-We've fixed an issue that could cause the game to soft lock under certain scenarios when counter attacks were used. This has been addressed.
-We've increased the maximum allowed online players from 50 to 100.
The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 18 October 2023
Spacefarer Card Game v1.0.3 Patch
