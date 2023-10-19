ver.1.0.2 patch note

Fixed some minor issues.

Bug fix:

Fixed an issue where an error could occur when loading old saved data.

Fixed an issue where an error could occur in the middle of a battle.

Fixed a minor issue in the arena.

Fixed an issue where error messages would appear in some texts.

Fixed an issue with enemies called by NPCs in dungeons.

Corrected some monster drops.

