 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slow living with Princess update for 19 October 2023

ver.1.0.2 patch note

Share · View all patches · Build 12469555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some minor issues.

Bug fix:

  • Fixed an issue where an error could occur when loading old saved data.
  • Fixed an issue where an error could occur in the middle of a battle.
  • Fixed a minor issue in the arena.
  • Fixed an issue where error messages would appear in some texts.
  • Fixed an issue with enemies called by NPCs in dungeons.
  • Corrected some monster drops.

Thanks for the bug reports on Steam and Discord!
Have a happy slow life!

Please follow us on Twitter for the latest news!
We also have an official Discord server. Please join and let us know your opinions!

Changed files in this update

PJ_1 Content Depot 1581801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link